Easy to use
BeeBills is quality assured and tested to make sure everyone can use it. The functions are easy to access, no matter how technologically proficient you are.
Automatic workflow
Your customers will get automatic reminders and, if you want to, sent over to a debt collection agency automatically if it is not paid. And you will be sent notifications on each step of the invoice process to keep you updated.
No hidden fees, limits or extra paid functionality
BeeBills packs all its functions into one price package and there is no limit on the amount of invoices you can send out. What you see is what you get.
Features you will love in BeeBills:
Create an invoice that automatically repeats on a set date.
Create an invoice to get paid for hours worked.
Give your customer the possibility to review your invoice before approving it.
Customize your invoice with your colors and your logo.
Prices
BeeBills is customized for you or your company's needs whether you send a lot of invoices or just a few. The prices shall also be customized accordingly, so you get exactly the functionality you need.
STARTER / MONTHLY
PER USER/MONTH
Our cheapest plan is
perfect if you have few invoices.
1 month free trial.
Unlimited invoicing.
Full overview over unpaid and paid invoices.
Automatic notfication when there should be sent a reminder on an invoice.
Automatic notification when an invoice is ready to send to debt collection companies.
PROFESSIONAL / YEARLY
PER USER/YEAR
Perfect for small businesses.
1 month free trial.
Unlimited invoicing.
Full overview over unpaid and paid invoices.
Automatic notfication when there should be sent a reminder on an invoice.
Automatic notification when an invoice is ready to send to debt collection companies.
ADVANCED / QUARTERLY
PER USER/QUARTER
You are in it for the long run but
want to pay in rates.
1 month free trial.
Unlimited invoicing.
Full overview over unpaid and paid invoices.
Automatic notfication when there should be sent a reminder on an invoice.
Automatic notification when an invoice is ready to send to debt collection companies.
Referanser
Bedrifter og privatpersoner elsker BeeBills, se hva noen av våre fornøyde kunder sier under.
